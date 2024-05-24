Ezekiel Elliott Net Worth

Ezekiel Elliott, an American professional football player, boasts a net worth of $35 million. As a standout running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the National Football League (NFL), Elliott has established himself as one of the top players in the league, known for his numerous accolades and record-setting performances.

Ezekiel Elliott Contracts

Elliott’s professional journey began when he was drafted fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24.9 million, which included a substantial signing bonus of $16.3 million. In September 2020, Elliott secured a lucrative six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Cowboys, featuring $50 million in guaranteed money and a $7 million signing bonus.

Early Life

Ezekiel Elliott was born in St. Louis, Missouri, where he developed a passion for football early on. He attended John Burroughs School, excelling as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. However, his prowess on the football field stood out the most. During his high school career, Elliott earned numerous honors, including being named the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year in 2012.

Ezekiel Elliott College Career

Elliott’s talent blossomed further at Ohio State University, where he quickly became a key player for the Buckeyes. His breakout season came in 2014, during which he rushed for over 1,800 yards and played a crucial role in leading Ohio State to victory in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship. His standout performances in the Big Ten Championship Game, Sugar Bowl, and National Championship Game, where he rushed for over 200 yards in each contest, are remembered as some of the most dominant in college football history.

Ezekiel Elliott NFL Career

After his junior season, Elliott declared for the NFL Draft and was selected fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. He made an immediate impact, leading the NFL in rushing yards during his rookie season and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. His combination of power, speed, and vision quickly made him a fan favorite and one of the league’s most respected running backs.

Elliott continued to perform at a high level in subsequent seasons, despite facing various challenges. He led the league in rushing yards again in 2018 and garnered multiple Pro Bowl selections. His performances have been integral to the Cowboys’ successes, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the team.

Personal Life

Off the field, Elliott is committed to philanthropy and community service. In 2017, he launched the Ezekiel Elliott Foundation, focusing on providing support and opportunities for families and individuals in need. His charitable efforts extend to animal welfare and youth development, underscoring his dedication to giving back to the community.

