Ezra Chiloba Named Consul General to Los Angeles in Changes

Former Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba has been named Consul General of the Republic of Kenya in Los Angeles, California in the United States.

The announcement was made by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed on Friday.

“His Excellency the President has transmitted the nominations of High Commissioners and Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the National Assembly for consideration, and approval by Parliament,” said Mohammed.

Chiloba resigned from the authority in October 2023 following graft allegations.

“…the board has this morning, 19th October 2023, accepted the resignation of Mr. Ezra Chiloba as the Director General,” said CA board chair Mary Wambui.

“Mr. Chiloba resigned yesterday, 18 October 2023, in a letter to the Chairperson of the CA Board, Ms Mary Mungai.”

“On behalf of the Authority, I wish the outgoing Director General success in his future endeavors and appreciate his invaluable contribution to the organization and the wider ICT sector,” said the CA Board Chair.

Dr Ruto has also appointed Fred Outa, as the Ambassador for Cairo, Egypt.

Outa previously served as a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) before the court declared the position unconstitutional.

Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru whose term in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) came to an end earlier today, will serve as Kenya’s ambassador to Islamabad, Pakistan.

Caroline Mueke will serve as the Secretary-General of the East African Community once the appointment is approved by the Summit of the Heads of State in East Africa.

“The Government of Kenya has, under Article 67 of the Treaty on Establishment of the East African Community, nominated Ms Caroline Mwende Mueke for appointment by the Summit of the Heads of State as the Secretary-General of the East African Community.”