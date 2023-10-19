Ezra Chiloba Resigns As Communications Authority Boss

Ezra Chiloba has resigned as the Communications Authority of Kenya director general.

In a statement, the authority said Chiloba quit on Wednesday in a letter addressed to the chair of the board, Mary Wambui.

“…the board has this morning, 19th October 2023, accepted the resignation of Mr. Ezra Chiloba as the Director General,” said CA.

“Mr. Chiloba resigned yesterday, 18 October 2023, in a letter to the Chairperson of the CA Board, Ms Mary Mungai.”

“On behalf of the Authority, I wish the outgoing Director General success in his future endeavors and appreciate his invaluable contribution to the organization and the wider ICT sector,” said the CA Board Chair.

Chiloba served as the CA Director General for two years, having been appointed in October 2021.

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission detectives had camped at the CA as they demanded documents into a probe they have opened on Chiloba.

EACC said they are investigating allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest against Chiloba during the financial years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024.

Witnesses said the officers left with some copies and asked for more to be delivered Monday. EACC head of investigations Pascal Mweu had demanded a number of documents from CAK in a letter dated September 28.

“To facilitate the investigation, EACC wants originals of mortgage loan budget for FY 2021/2022 to 2023/2024, bank account statements for mortgage scheme for the period 2021/2022 to 2023/2024 and Internal Audit Report,” said the letter.

The letter also asked the acting DG Christopher Wambua to provide National Treasury Audit Report, mortgage loan policy for CAK, mortgage loan book for CAK and authorized panel of valuers at CAK

EACC also wants minutes of Special Board Audit and Risk Assurance Committee dated August 8, 2023, mortgage loan application form for Chiloba and all attachments, title deed, search certificate, sale Agreement, details of the vendor, valuation reports, all correspondences in regard to the purchase and any other document related to the mortgage loan application.

Chiloba was suspended over alleged abuse of the authority’s mortgage scheme.

A report of a ninth special Board Audit and Risk Assurance Committee (Barac) meeting held on August 8, 2023, indicates that Chiloba alongside nine others “fundamentally breached their obligations arising under the contract of service”.

Chiloba is accused of applying for and self-approving a mortgage loan without exercising due process.

The loan was to reportedly facilitate the purchase of a property between Chiloba and another individual.

He is also said to have purchased a house and acquired land of seven acres beyond the allowed one-acre limit under the Civil Servants Housing Scheme requirement.

On matters regarding the loan application process, the authority says no due diligence was exercised leading to the omitting of relevant information.

“The loan application was approved by a junior staff member and there is no evidence to support that fact that the junior staff member carried out requisite due diligence and advice management including but not limited to the relationship between the seller and the buyer and the size of the property,” read the report.

Questions were raised after it was noted that the authority remitted money to a bank account held by Chiloba under the company name Kitale Hilmost Ltd. who was also posed as the buyer.

“Further interrogation to confirm the identity of the seller vide a query through the Companies

Registry revealed the sole director and shareholder of Kitale Hilmost Ltd as Ezra Chiloba Simiyu, who is also the buyer. These actions amount to an offense in accordance with Section 41 and 42 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act,” it read.

Chiloba is also accused of misconduct while in office.

“Being that the Director General is the Accounting Officer for the Authority, the conduct and integrity of the office holder when viewed against the provisions of Sections 11, 12 and 13 of the Leadership and Integrity Act is found to be in contravention of the same and in breach of the Code of Ethics which amounts to misconduct for which he may be subjected to disciplinary proceedings as per Section 45 of the Employment Act 2007.”

