MP Salah Yakub’s Convoy Attacked By Gunmen In Garissa

Fafi MP Salah Yakub was Thursday evening attacked by unknown assailants at Dagega area while leaving the burial of one of the victims of the Garissa killings.

Officials said the attack was out of retaliation following an earlier one in here six people were killed in Kunaso area within Garissa town on Wednesday.

Some journalists who were caught up in the crossfire on Thursday were forced to seek refuge at Galmagala Police Station, witnesses said.

The MP said his convoy of about seven cars was ambushed in Dagega area on its way to Garissa in an attack that lasted about 30 minutes.

Read: Hindi MCA Njagaa Attacked by Suspected Terrorists in Lamu

He said the gunmen fired at one of the cars but were overpowered by officers who were accompanying them.

“We were attacked on our way to Garissa but we were lucky since we were accompanied by a police vehicle carrying QRU officers,” he said.

Yakub said the victim who he had gone to bury had been killed on his way from a Mosque by a gang of about seven men.

“I knew the man, he was attacked by a gang and we went and took his body to Galmagala Police Station,” he said.

Read Also: Journalists Attacked by Knife-brandishing Gang in Kibra

He appealed to the rival groups in the county to settle their differences since his constituents are living in fear.

On Wednesday six people including five students and their driver were killed by gunmen at Bula Tawakal village in Kunaso area, following inter-clan clashes.

Police have linked the attacks to inter clan divisions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...