Faith Cherotich Secures Bronze as Winfred Yavi Takes Gold in Women’s Steeplechase at Paris Olympics

Faith Cherotich, just 17 years old, secured Kenya’s second bronze medal in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Paris Olympics, as Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Mutile Yavi took gold.

Congratulations to Faith ‘Small’ Cherotich, winning bronze 🥉 in women’s 3000m SC for Kenya 🇰🇪, in race won by Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi, Peruth Chemutai settled for silver medal 🥈 pic.twitter.com/2xC2u1PSna — Athletics Kenya (@athletics_kenya) August 6, 2024

Cherotich’s performance was particularly notable given the stiff competition, which included world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, reigning world champion Yavi, and defending champion Peruth Chemutai. Chepkoech initially took the lead after two laps, stretching the field while Chemutai and Yavi remained close behind.

Despite the fierce competition, Cherotich remained composed. As the race progressed, Chepkoech struggled and eventually lost her pace. The final moments saw a dramatic battle between Chemutai and Yavi. While Chemutai appeared to be on track to defend her title, Yavi unleashed a powerful final kick to overtake her just before the finish line.

Yavi set a new Olympic record with a time of 8:52.76, while Chemutai finished with silver in 8:53.34. Cherotich capitalized on Chepkoech’s fading performance, crossing the line in a personal best time of 8:55.15 to claim bronze. Chepkoech, meanwhile, finished in sixth place with a time of 9:04.24, marking another disappointing Olympic outing for the world record holder.

At 33, Chepkoech’s Olympic aspirations may be in question for the 2028 Games, having previously finished fourth, seventh, and sixth in her past Olympic appearances. On the other hand, Cherotich, who also earned bronze at the 2023 World Championships, has emerged as Kenya’s promising hope in the steeplechase.