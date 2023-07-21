Faith Kipyegon Makes History With Third World Record In Two Months

Faith Kipyegon, the 29-year-old Kenyan mom, has rewritten the record books once again by running the fastest women’s mile in history.

This achievement marks her third world record in the last two months, solidifying her position as one of the most exceptional middle-distance runners of her generation.

The remarkable feat took place at a thrilling Diamond League meet in Monaco, where Kipyegon clocked an astonishing time of 4 minutes and 7.64 seconds.

In doing so, she crushed the previous world record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in Monaco back in 2019.

For Kipyegon, this was her first mile race since 2016, and it was nothing short of sensational.

Also Read: USA: $1.08 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Yet to Claim Prize

She had previously set new world records in the 1500m and 5000m races on consecutive Fridays in June, showcasing her exceptional range and dominance in the middle-distance events.

Growing up as the eighth of nine children on a farm in the Kenyan Rift Valley, Kipyegon’s journey to greatness is nothing less than inspiring.

From initially pursuing soccer, she made a life-changing switch to running after triumphing in a one-kilometer race during P.E. class. Her natural talent and dedication earned her the nickname “Sniper” from one of the greatest American milers in history.

Beyond her world records, Kipyegon has also enjoyed tremendous success on the Olympic stage, securing two 1500m titles.

She achieved these victories while balancing the responsibilities of motherhood, which only adds to her remarkable achievements.

Looking ahead, Kipyegon is set to race in the 1500m and 5000m events at next month’s world championships. It’s worth noting that the mile is not included in the Olympic or world championships program, but her performances in other races are highly anticipated.

No woman has ever achieved the rare feat of winning both the 1500m and 5000m at a single world championships or Olympics, making Kipyegon’s potential victories all the more historic.

The Diamond League meet in Monaco saw more exciting moments, with Nikki Hiltz and Elise Cranny delivering impressive performances and beating Mary Slaney’s longstanding American mile record of 4:16.71 from 1985.

Additionally, Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway clocked the fourth-fastest 400m hurdles in history, while U.S. champion Nia Ali secured a thrilling win in the 100m hurdles.

Amidst the triumphs, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone faced a setback, withdrawing from the 400m due to a recurring knee issue. However, her coach, Bob Kersee, assured that it was a precautionary move to prioritize her health ahead of the upcoming world championships.

As the track and field season continues to unfold, fans around the world eagerly await more record-breaking performances and outstanding displays of athleticism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...