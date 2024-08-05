Kenya Wins Appeal: Faith Kipyegon Reinstated as Silver Medalist in 5,000m Final

Kenya has successfully won an appeal to reinstate Faith Kipyegon as the silver medalist in the women’s 5,000m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The appeal was lodged following Kipyegon’s disqualification, which occurred after a contentious incident with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay.

The day had started with high hopes for Kipyegon, who lost gold to her compatriot Beatrice Chebet in the final stretch of the race. Kipyegon was initially disqualified for jostling and obstruction, a decision that nullified her second-place finish.

The controversy unfolded in the final 800 meters when Kipyegon, frustrated by Tsegay’s aggressive tactics to box her in, raised her arm in protest before continuing her race. Despite this, Kipyegon led for a period and seemed on track for a gold medal until Chebet overtook her in the final 60 meters.

Chebet claimed her first Olympic gold with a time of 14:28.56, making it Kenya’s first gold of the 2024 Games. Kipyegon, initially disqualified, has now been reinstated as the silver medalist. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who was elevated to second place with a time of 14:30.61, and Italy’s Nadia Battocletti, who secured the bronze, will retain their positions.

The disqualification was based on Rule TR17.2.2 (163.2 (b)), which addresses jostling and obstruction during a race.