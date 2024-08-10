Faith Kipyegon Sets New Olympic Record, Becomes First African to Win Gold in Women’s 1500m Three Times in a Row

Faith Kipyegon made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning her third consecutive Olympic gold in the women’s 1500m, becoming the first woman ever to achieve this remarkable feat. Kipyegon, the defending champion, entered the Paris Games with a quest to solidify her legacy as one of the greatest 1500m runners. She first claimed Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, successfully defended her title at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, and now, with a stunning time of 3:51.29, she has set an Olympic record in Paris.

Jessica Hull of Australia secured second place with a time of 3:52.56, while Great Britain’s Georgia Bell rounded out the podium in third with a time of 3:52.61. Despite a delayed start to her season due to an injury, Kipyegon quickly regained her form, winning both the 1500m and 5000m at the Kenyan Olympic trials and setting a new world record of 3:49.04 at the Paris Diamond League.

🥇 Rio 2016

🥇 Tokyo 2020

🥇 Paris 2024 KENYA'S FAITH KIPYEGON SETS A NEW OLYMPIC RECORD IN THE WOMEN'S 1500M, BECOMING THE FIRST AFRICAN ATHLETE IN HISTORY TO WIN GOLD IN THE SAME EVENT THREE TIMES IN A ROW 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1W9RjgBcuJ — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) August 10, 2024

In her Olympic campaign, Kipyegon initially won a silver medal in the 5000m but faced disqualification for obstruction, which was later overturned following an appeal by Athletics Kenya.

Jessica Hull, who had shown impressive form by finishing second to Kipyegon at the Paris Diamond League and breaking the 2000m world record in Monaco, finished second in the Olympic final. Although she began her Olympic journey with a second-place finish behind Nelly Chepchirchir in the first round, she fell short in the semifinal.

Kenyan runner Susan Ejore also competed, finishing sixth with a personal best time of 3:56.07, while Laura Muir placed fifth and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia faded to 12th.