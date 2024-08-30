Faith Kipyegon Wins 1500m at Rome Diamond League

Faith Kipyegon continued her remarkable form in the 1500m with a dominant performance at the Rome Diamond League on Friday, clocking a time of 3:52.89.

The Kenyan star, who recently won her third consecutive Olympic gold in the 1500m in Paris, showcased her strength in the final 120 meters, pulling away from her competitors with ease.

The ultimate 1500m queen 👑. 🇰🇪's Faith Kipyegon reigns supreme with a 3:53.89 in the women's 1500m in Rome 🙌. 🇮🇹's Nadia Battocletti shines at home, breaking 4 minutes for the first time ever with a new PB of 3:59.1 👏 📸 @chiaramontesan2#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/DdbWIaYX6l — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 30, 2024

This victory marks Kipyegon’s second Diamond League win of the season, following her record-breaking triumph in Paris in July. In the French capital, she set a new world record of 3:49.04, becoming the first woman to secure three straight Olympic gold medals in the 1500m.

Rome holds special significance for Kipyegon, as it was in Italy where she first shattered the 1500m world record. In June 2023, she ran 3:49.11 in Florence, surpassing the previous record of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba.

After a delayed start to her 2024 season due to an injury that kept her out of the Prefontaine Classic in May, Kipyegon rebounded strongly. She began her season with wins in both the 1500m and 5000m at the Olympic trials in Nairobi, secured her place in Paris, and followed up with a record-breaking performance in the Diamond League meeting.