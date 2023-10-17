Fake Lawyer Brian Mwenda At DCI Offices – LSK President

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda Njagi has been arrested.

This is according to Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri.

Theuri on Tuesday said evidence against the impersonator pointed at forgery and identify theft.

“Brian Mwenda Njagi is now at DCI. We are going to ensure that he faces the full force of the Law. The evidence gathered so far points to several cases of forgery & identity theft,” he wrote on X.

The LSK president also stated that they were working with investigative authorities to ensure justice is served.

“Further inquiries are ongoing. We are working closely with the DCI team to conduct thorough & extensive investigations. This case will be a deterrent for future masqueraders,” he added.

