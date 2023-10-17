in NEWS

Fake Lawyer Brian Mwenda At DCI Offices – LSK President

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda Njagi has been arrested.

This is according to Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri.

Theuri on Tuesday said evidence against the impersonator pointed at forgery and identify theft.

“Brian Mwenda Njagi is now at DCI. We are going to ensure that he faces the full force of the Law. The evidence gathered so far points to several cases of forgery & identity theft,” he wrote on X.

The LSK president also stated that they were working with investigative authorities to ensure justice is served.

“Further inquiries are ongoing. We are working closely with the DCI team to conduct thorough & extensive investigations. This case will be a deterrent for future masqueraders,” he added.

More details to follow

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Written by KahawaTungu Reporter

Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sepp Blatter net worth

Sepp Blatter: A Controversial Yet Wealthy Figure

Businessman Koome in Court for Conspiring to Defraud Rwandan of Sh400 Million