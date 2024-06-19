Family Bank Chairman Francis Gitau Mungai Dies in US Three Weeks After Appointment

Family Bank’s new board chair Francis Gitau Mungai died three weeks after he was appointed to replace the retiring Wilfred Kiboro.

In a statement Tuesday June 18, Family bank board of directors and management made the announcement on Gitau who passed on while receiving treatment in the United States.

“Family Bank Board of Directors and Management regrets to announce the death of our newly appointed Chairman Architect Francis Gitau Mungai, who passed on while receiving treatment in the United States,” said the board.

Architect Mungai, has served the Board of Family Bank Limited since 2016 and has been serving as the Vice Chairman for the last two years before his recent appointment as Chairman.

“He made invaluable contributions to the growth of the Bank, and he will be missed immensely by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. On behalf of the entire Family Bank fraternity, we would like to convey our sincere and most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the architectural community during this difficult period,” the board added.

He chaired the Board Credit Committee and the Board Human Resource Committee.

He was a member of the Nominations and Governance Committee and a Director of Pesa Pap Digital, a subsidiary of Family Bank Ltd.

Prior to joining the Board, Arch. Mungai had supported the Board both as a customer and as an architect since 1996.

He was a seasoned professional with over 30 years of expertise in architecture and contract management.

He was a founding partner of Aaki Consultants, Architects, and Urban Designers and held leadership roles with renowned firms such as Triad Architects in Nairobi and Urban Innovation Group (UIG) in Los Angeles.

He had a Master’s Degree in Architecture from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a Bachelor of Architecture degree with First-Class Honours from the University of Nairobi.