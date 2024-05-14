Family Demands Production of Missing Kin

A family wants their kin to be produced before court or released.

In a habeas corpus filed before the High Court, Isaack Ibrahim’s brother says they are living with anxiety and stress caused by the forced disappearance and abduction of Ibrahim without the benefit of being subjected to any legal proceedings.

The businessman was abducted on May 2, from his house in Bulla in Elwak Sub County, Mandera by individuals disguised as police who were wearing combat police uniforms and driving three land cruisers in guise of effecting an arrest.

“In any event, Isaack Ibrahim has an absolute right to habeas corpus and to fair trial, thus he should be subjected to due process of the law other than abducting him and leaving his loved ones worrying of his whereabouts,” said Hussein Ibrahim in court.

Hussein through his lawyer Danstan Omari says, “hours after the ordeal where it became clear that nobody would account for the whereabouts of Isaack, the area chief reported the ordeal to the Elwak Police Station and obtained OB number.”

His whereabouts however remain unknown and unaccounted for.

“There is reasonable fear that he was abducted by officers attached to the Respondents who have refused to either allow his family to visit him in custody and/or refused to present him before a court of law to answer to any charge in law,” says Omari.

In the application, they have sued the Inspector General of police Japet Koome and DCI boss Amin Mohammed Ibrahim.

Omari wants the court to compel Koome and Amin to produce Isaack before the court or any other court with the requisite jurisdiction.

“This Honourable court does order a summon to issue directed against the inspector general of police and directorate of criminal investigations in whose custody is Isaack Ibrahim to produce the body of the said Isaack Ibrahim before this court together with the original of any warrant or order for detention on a date to be given.”