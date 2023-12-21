Family Injured After Cargo Train Rams Onto Car on Ruiru-Thika Crossing

A driver who underestimated the speed of an approaching cargo train is in hospital after his car was hit and badly damaged.

The driver, his wife and two year old daughter are in hospital following the December 19 incident.

They were in a Datsun pick up and were crossing a railway line as cargo train headed for Thika from Nairobi approached.

The locomotive driver said he hooted but the driver of the car in vain.

The vehicle was hit and pushed off the track and as a result the driver, his wife and daughter suffered injuries and were all rushed to Thika Level Five hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was towed to the Thika police station pending inspection.

Police said they are investigating the incident.