fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Family Injured After Cargo Train Rams Onto Car on Ruiru-Thika Crossing

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    A driver who underestimated the speed of an approaching cargo train is in hospital after his car was hit and badly damaged.

    The driver, his wife and two year old daughter are in hospital following the December 19 incident.

    They were in a Datsun pick up and were crossing a railway line as cargo train headed for Thika from Nairobi approached.

    The locomotive driver said he hooted but the driver of the car in vain.

    The vehicle was hit and pushed off the track and as a result the driver, his wife and daughter suffered injuries and were all rushed to Thika Level Five hospital for treatment.

    The vehicle was towed to the Thika police station pending inspection.

    Police said they are investigating the incident.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Police Recover Sh1.5 Million Stolen from Car, Arrest Three in Nairobi West

    Family Injured After Cargo Train Rams Onto Car on Ruiru-Thika Crossing

     
    Rider Killed, Robbed of Motorcycle in Likoni

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254115293090 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X