Family of Freed Kitengela Brothers Say Kin Were Questioned, Tortured Over Anti-gov’t Protests 

The family of Jamil and Aslam Longton, the Kitengela brothers who were abducted and released after a month has spoken out for the first time.

The family says the two were detained and questioned over their alleged role in the anti-government protests that took place in Kitengela and other parts of the country.

During the protests, police killed more than 60 people and left more than 200 with serious injuries.

The two brothers were abducted on August 18 and detained at an undisclosed place before being released a month later.

Abdi Razak, the brothers’ sibling, recounted the traumatic experience they endured during their 30 days in captivity.

Razak revealed that Jamil and Aslam, along with activist Bob Njagi, were subjected to intense torture and severe starvation.

“From the second day, they were severely tortured and beaten while being questioned about the protests,” said Razak.

During this time, they were given only one meal daily and limited water.

“They were served food once a day, and water was limited to 300ml,” Razak said.

The three are believed to have been held at a safe house in the city where they said there more people being detained there.

They said they do not know the place where they were being held and the status of those they found there as captives.

Dozens of people are missing out of the protests and it is believed they are in the hands of the captives who are thought to be state agents.

The trio’s release on Friday coincided with the swearing-in of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

Kanja has denied police were behind the incident. But the family says those behind the incident are state agents and most likely police.

According to Razak, after their release, they were left near Bishop Gate in Gachie and given a phone and Sh300 for bus fare.

“They were dropped near Bishop Gate in Gachie, handed back their phone, and given Sh300 as bus fare,” Razak said.

Medical reports indicate that Aslam sustained physical injuries from the brutality they faced.

Human rights groups and activists have been vocal in calling for accountability and transparency in the case, which has sparked public outrage.

The brothers and Njagi were reportedly warned not to speak about their experience, further fueling concerns over the handling of their abduction.

The incident has drawn significant attention, with various groups demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the roles of law enforcement in the abductions.

A case of the issue is pending in court.