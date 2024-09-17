Family of Missing Wajir MCA Yussuf Hussein Sue Police IG 

Acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin Mohammed have been sued over the alleged disappearance of Wajir Member of County Assembly for Dela ward Yussuf Hussein Ahmed.

In the petition filed under certificate of urgency, Abdikadir Adibdullahi Ahmed want Masengeli and Amin to either produce Yussuf in court or explain his disappearance.

“This Honourable court does order a Summon to issue directed against the Inspector general of police and the directorate of criminal investigations in whose custody is Yussuf Hussein Ahmed to produce the body of the said Yussuf Hussein Ahmed before this court together with the original of any warrant or order for detention on a date to be given,” read the court documents.

Yusuf has been missing for four days after reportedly being forcefully removed from a taxi in South B estate on the night of September 13, 2024.

His family through their lawyer Danstan Omari allege that the 40-year-old lawmaker was abducted by police officers and has yet to be accounted for.

According to the family, Yussuf had ordered a taxi from South B at around 8 pm where he was allegedly intercepted and forcibly taken by five unidentified individuals in a black prado believed to be police officers.

Despite filing two incident reports at the makadara police station, Omari says no information has been provided regarding his whereabouts.

“We are living in anxiety and fear. It has been four days, and we don’t know where he is or why he was taken,” a family member stated.

Omari alleges that Yussuf is being held in custody by officers, who have allegedly refused to allow visits or provide any information about his situation.

“It is wholly illegal, unconstitutional and unjust for the Respondents to treat my first cousin as a second class citizen and to subject him to inhuman and degrading treatment,” reads the court documents.

They argue that Yussuf, like any citizen, has the right to due process and a fair trial, and his forced disappearance has caused immense distress for his loved ones.

“In any event, Yussuf Hussein Ahmed has an absolute right to habeas corpus and to fair trial, thus he should be subjected to due process of the law other than abducting him and leaving his loved ones worrying of his whereabouts.

“We fear for his safety and just want answers,” the family added.