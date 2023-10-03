in SPORTS

IN PICTURES: Fans Throng Moi Stadium for Nyanza Chapa Dimba Finals

chapa dimba nyanza finals
Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nyanza Finals. [COURTESY]

The lakeside city lived up to its reputation as it hosted the fourth Safaricom Chapa Dimba Nyanza Regional Final Games at Moi Stadium on Saturday.

Obunga FC and Plateau Queens of Kisumu scored 4-0 and (2-1), respectively.

Fans showed up in their numbers to cheer on their favorite players as they braved the scorching sun.

Since its inception in 2017, Chapa Dimba na Safaricom has been a national football tournament for male and female youth between the ages of 16-20 years.

Overall winners will take home Sh250,000 and the runners-up awarded Sh150,000.

The Most Valuable Player will get Sh30,000 plus a Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) Scholarship, with the Golden Boots and Gloves also awarded similar amounts.

This is how it went down:

