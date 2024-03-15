Fantasia Barrino Siblings: Meet Ricco and Xavier

Fantasia Barrino, born June 30, 1984, is an American singer and actress who gained fame after winning the third season of American Idol in 2004.

She debuted with the hit single, I Believe, becoming the second woman to have her first single debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fantasia’s accomplishments include two Billboard Music Awards and a Grammy Award. Her albums, like Free Yourself and Fantasia, have achieved significant success.

Additionally, she starred in Broadway’s The Color Purple and released a New York Times Best-Selling autobiography.

Fantasia’s career spans music, acting, and writing, showcasing her versatile talents.

Siblings

Fantasia has two siblings.

One of her brothers is Xavier Barrino, who was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2017 but has been undergoing intense physical therapy and rehabilitation to regain his ability to walk.

Fantasia’s other brother is Ricco Barrino, who has also pursued a career in the music industry.

Tragically, Ricco experienced the loss of his 18-year-old son, Tyquan Vonricco Washington, who was shot and killed in February 2018.

Despite this devastating event, Ricco continues to perform and honor his son’s memory through his music.

Xavier Barrino’s’s accident

Xavier was involved in a near-fatal accident in September 2017, where he was critically injured in a motorcycle accident in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Initially, doctors were concerned about his ability to walk again. However, after a year of intense physical therapy and rehabilitation, Xavier has made significant progress.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and has been showing remarkable improvement, including standing up for the first time since the accident and walking with assistance during physical therapy sessions.

Fantasia has been vocal about her pride in her brother’s determination and progress, highlighting his hard work and positive outlook on recovery.

Parents

Fantasia’s parents are Diane Barrino and Joseph Barrino.

Her father was involved in the music industry, and her mother wrote songs for the family group, the Barrino Family, which Fantasia was part of as a child.

However, Fantasia’s schoolwork suffered as the group became more successful, and she eventually dropped out of high school at 14.

She became pregnant at 17 and went on welfare.

Joseph Barinno’s lawsuit

Joseph filed a $10 million libel lawsuit against the publisher of her 2005 memoir, Life Is Not a Fairytale, which was published by Simon & Schuster.

He claimed that the book contained false and malicious information about him, specifically alleging that he was hostile to the music industry and that he asked his daughter for money.

Joseph also denied that his children’s musical careers were more important than their education.

The lawsuit aimed to restore the integrity of the family members affected by the publication.

Fantasia Barrino’s career

Fantasia is a multifaceted artist known for her success in various fields.

She rose to fame as the winner of the third season of American Idol in 2004, captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and emotional performances.

Fantasia’s music career includes successful albums like Free Yourself, Fantasia and Back to Me, showcasing her soulful voice and dynamic performances.

In addition to her music career, she has ventured into acting, starring in productions like Broadway’s The Color Purple.

She has received acclaim for her performances on stage, portraying characters like Celie and Roxie Hart with energy and vocal prowess.