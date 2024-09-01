Father Arrested After Fatally Stabbing Son in Domestic Fight in Nandi

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his 24-year-old son in Mosobecho village, Nandi County.

Kenneth Kipkoech, 24 died at the Kapsabet Referral Hospital on Saturday August 31 evening while being attended to.

He had been stabbed in the chest and succumbed to the injuries due to profuse bleeding, police and his family said.

The father and son had argued leading to a physical confrontation that turned tragic, police said.

It is not clear what prompted the fight. Police were called to the scene and to the hospital where the body of the victim lay.

His father was later traced and arrested and police said he will be arraigned on September 2 to face murder charges.

The body of the victim was preserved at the local mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Such incidents have been on the rise in the area amid calls on parties to solve their differences amicably.

Elsewhere, the body of a 25-year-old man was found on the roadside in Nairobi’s Luckysummer area.

The discovery was made on Thursday morning long after the victim had died at Hussein Bridge.

Police visited the scene and the body was identified as one of Sylvester Omondi and had blood oozing from the left side of the head.

Police said the rest of the body remained intact.

The body was moved to the city morgue waiting for autopsy.

In Kasarani area, one Kano Njoroge died by suicide in a bizarre incident.

Police said the deceased had been enjoying drinks with his friends in his house when he suddenly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed himself in the thigh.

Those present rushed him to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He had raptured his thigh nerve which caused bleeding.

Police said they visited and a kitchen knife with blood stains was recovered.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere, a 20 year old man drowned as he swam in stagnant water in Mihang’o, Utawala area, Nairobi.

The incident happened at an abandoned quarry, police said of the Thursday August 29 tragedy within Humanitarian Peace Support School dumping site.

Witnesses said the victim fell into the deep side of the water and drowned.

Police were called to the scene and managed to recover the body and moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.