Father of Spain football star Yamal stabbed in car park

The father of 17-year-old Spanish football star Lamine Yamal has reportedly been stabbed multiple times in a car park.

According to reports in Spanish media, Mounir Nasraoui was attacked in the coastal town of Mataró, north of Barcelona, on Wednesday night by a group of people he had spoken to earlier in the day.

Catalan police have confirmed three people were arrested on Wednesday and a fourth suspect was detained on Thursday morning.

Mr Nasraoui was taken to hospital in Barcelona in a serious condition but is now said to be stable.

The reported attack took place near the Rocafonda neighbourhood where Yamal grew up.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nasraoui is said to have had an argument with a group of people he had encountered while walking his dog, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

Hours later, he was approached by the same group in a car park and stabbed “multiple times”.

The motivation for the stabbing is currently unknown.

A report on sports website Relevo said Mr Nasraoui was set to remain in hospital for two or three days under observation.

Lamine Yamal, Spain’s youngest ever player, lit up Euro 2024 where he was named Young Player of the Tournament.

The winger set up Nico Williams’s opening goal as Spain beat England 2-1 in the final in Berlin.

Shortly after Spain lifted the trophy, fans lined the streets of Mataró celebrating their young star.

After spending his childhood in the town, Yamal spent some of his teenage years at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy.

