Ferdinand Omanyala Storms into 100m Semi-Finals with Impressive 10.08 Seconds at Paris Olympics

Africa’s sprinting sensation Ferdinand Omanyala has advanced to the 100 meters semi-finals at the Paris Olympic Games with a stellar performance. On Saturday, August 3, 2024, Omanyala won men’s heat 2 in a thrilling run, clocking an impressive 10.08 seconds.

Omanyala’s performance was particularly notable as he outpaced Italy’s Chituru Ali, Germany’s Joshua Hartmann, and other formidable competitors. Chituru Ali finished second with a time of 10.12 seconds, while Joshua Hartmann completed the podium in 10.16 seconds.

Following his victory, Omanyala expressed his satisfaction with his performance and shared his anticipation for the upcoming semi-finals on Sunday, August 4, 2024. “I’m happy that I have run a good race—I don’t feel the pressure. I trained for three years and completed my training in Miramas. Paris is all about enjoying my race and proving all my hard work. I waited for three years for tomorrow’s race, and I have something to prove to my Kenyan people,” Omanyala stated.

With his solid performance, Omanyala is set to return to the track to compete against top athletes such as Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles from the US. Thompson won the first heat of the 100 meters with a time of 10.00 seconds.

Omanyala, who has previously broken several records and overcome significant hurdles in his career, remains hopeful about securing an Olympic medal in Paris. “Everyone going into that race will want that medal, and at the end of the day, it will be all about who is the healthiest and who is mentally stable. I’ll say myself for now, because every time I break the records I set, I get better with each race. Every day I look in the mirror and see a different person from eight years ago. That has been an inspiration,” Omanyala told CGTN Sports ahead of the Olympic Games.