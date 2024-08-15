Fernandes signs new Man Utd contract until June 2027

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract that will extend his stay at Old Trafford until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

The Portugal midfielder has scored 79 goals and contributed 67 assists in his 234 appearances for the club.

Fernandes, 29, joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for £47m and his previous deal, which he signed in 2022, was set to expire in 2026.

“Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward,” Fernandes said.

“I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.”

Fernandes replaced Harry Maguire as United’s club captain in July 2023.

United boss Erik ten Hag has kept faith in the midfielder, despite coming under intense criticism at times from former United skippers Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

Fernandes said he “wouldn’t have signed this contract” if he did not think his “best moments in a United shirt are still to come”.

He added: “I have had so many special moments here already. Hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley.

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead.”

Fernandes was not placed among the ‘untouchables’ United were unwilling to listen to offers for this summer.

However, a sale was always likely to be based on a bid the club found impossible to turn down, which has not materialised.

The player himself had cast doubt on his future before May’s FA Cup final, when he said he wanted his own expectations to fit those of the club as a whole.

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth called Fernandes a “brilliant leader” who is helping players and staff “perform at their highest levels”.

“Bruno has performed at such a high level with remarkable consistency since he arrived at Manchester United,” Ashworth said.

“Bruno’s dedication to the club epitomises what it takes to be a United player. He remains pivotal to everything that we want to achieve here, and we look forward to working together to deliver the success that this club demands.”

