Fernando Alonso Net Worth

Fernando Alonso, a Spanish racing driver renowned for his illustrious career in Formula One, boasts a net worth of $260 million. His annual earnings, comprising salary and endorsements, amount to $40 million. Alonso’s remarkable achievements include winning the World Drivers’ Championship in both 2005 and 2006, making him the youngest world champion in Formula One history at that time. By the end of his first retirement, Alonso had secured 32 Formula One race victories and 22 pole positions.

Early Life

Fernando Alonso was born in 1981 in Oviedo, Asturias, Spain, to working-class parents José and Ana. He has an older sister named Lorena. Alonso attended the Holy Guardian Angel Primary School and then the Institute Leopoldo Alas Clarín of San Lazaro. He began kart racing at the age of seven, winning his first race in Pola de Laviana. His early successes include winning the children’s junior championship of Asturias and Galicia in 1988 and 1989, the Asturias and Basque County Cadet Championships in 1990, and four consecutive Junior National Championships from 1993 to 1996. He also claimed victories at the Trofeo Estival, the Marlboro Masters, and the CIK-FIA 5 Continents Juniors Cup. In 1997, Alonso won the Italian and Spanish International A championships.

At 17, Alonso made his car racing debut in the 1999 Euro Open by Nissan, clinching the title in the season’s final race. He progressed to the International Formula 3000 Championship in 2000, finishing fourth.

Formula One Successes

Alonso’s Formula One career began as a test and reserve driver for Minardi in 2000, joining its race team in 2001. In 2002, he signed as Renault’s test driver and was promoted to the race team in 2003. Alonso broke the record for the youngest driver to win a pole position at the Malaysian Grand Prix and became the youngest Formula One race winner at the Hungarian Grand Prix the same year. He had four podium finishes in 2003 and finished sixth in the World Drivers’ Championship.

In 2005, Alonso won the World Drivers’ Championship, becoming the youngest-ever driver to win the title, with seven victories, six pole positions, and fourteen podium finishes. He defended his title in 2006, becoming Formula One’s youngest two-time World Champion. Alonso signed a three-year contract with McLaren in 2007, winning four Grand Prix races that year. Due to tensions, Alonso and McLaren terminated their contract, leading Alonso to re-sign with Renault, where he won in Singapore and Japan.

Ferrari and Return to McLaren

Alonso joined Ferrari in 2010, winning five races and finishing second at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He achieved ten podium finishes and won the British Grand Prix in 2011. In 2012, he secured victories in Malaysia, Germany, and Valencia, finishing second in the season with 278 points. Alonso finished second again in 2013 and sixth in 2014, his final year with Ferrari, with third-place and second-place finishes at the Chinese and Hungarian Grand Prix, respectively.

Alonso rejoined McLaren from 2015 to 2017 on a three-year contract. His return was marked by challenges, including an accident during a pre-season test and an underpowered engine. Injuries from a major crash in the 2016 Australian Grand Prix further hindered his performance. After signing a multi-year extension with McLaren, Alonso continued to struggle, finishing 11th in the Drivers’ Championship in 2018 and announcing his retirement as a driver at the end of that season. He remained at McLaren as a brand ambassador.

Further Racing

Beyond Formula One, Alonso has achieved success in endurance racing. He won the Race of Champions Nations Cup in 2001, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 and 2019, and the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019. He also claimed the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2018-19 and has driven multiple times in the Indianapolis 500. In 2021, Alonso returned to Formula One to drive for the Alpine team.

Personal Life

Alonso married Spanish singer Raquel del Rosario in 2006, divorcing in 2011. He has been in relationships with several women since. Alonso has partnered with brands like Europcar, Silestone, Chandon, Adidas, and Liberbank. He founded the fashion retailer Kimoa and has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005. Alonso established the Fundación Fernando Alonso to promote racing and road safety education. In 2017, he launched the eSports racing team FA Racing G2 Logitech G, competing in the F4 Spanish Championship and the Formula Renault Eurocup. Alonso is also a board member of the eSports platform Motorsport Games.

Fernando Alonso Car Collection

In June 2023, Alonso announced the auction of his personal Ferrari Enzo, a rare model as the very first chassis built at the factory. While a typical Enzo would fetch $4 million at auction, Alonso’s Enzo could be worth significantly more.

