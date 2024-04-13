Fidel Castro Siblings: Torn by Dysfunction and Disagreements

Fidel Castro, a pivotal figure of the 20th century, led a successful revolution in Cuba in 1959, becoming a significant global player during the Cold War.

His influence extended beyond Cuba, engaging with world leaders and inspiring movements across Latin America and Africa.

Fidel’s rule spanned nearly five decades, marked by significant events like the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

His death in 2016 sparked both mourning and celebration, reflecting the complex legacy of a leader who transformed Cuba into the first communist state in the Western Hemisphere.

Siblings

Fidel had five siblings, including his brothers Raúl and Ramón, and three sisters, Angela, Emma and Agustina.

Fidel had a complex relationship with his siblings, particularly his younger brother Raúl, who became Cuba’s president after Fidel’s retirement in 2008.

Some of Fidel’s siblings, like Juanita, became anti-communist and even worked with the CIA against their brothers’ government.

Fidel’s eldest brother, Ramón, was a farmer and cattleman who bore a close resemblance to Fidel but was given little power within the Cuban government.

Parents

Fidel’s parents were Ángel Castro y Argiz and Lina Ruz Gonzáles.

Ángel was a well-to-do sugarcane farmer from Spain who had an extramarital affair with Lina, who was a servant in his household.

Fidel was born out of this affair, and Ángel later married Lina when Fidel was a teenager.

Lina was a teenage kitchen maid when she had an affair with Ángel and Fidel was born when she was fifteen.

Fidel’s parents’ marriage was marked by tensions due to Lina’s spendthrift ways, which contrasted with Ángel’s frugal nature.

Fidel’s father was known for his hard-working and austere nature, and he prospered in Cuba by providing services to the United Fruit Company, eventually becoming a labor contractor and building a railroad line for the company.

Ángel owned 26,000 acres of land, and his wealth and status were a significant influence on Fidel’s political beliefs and aspirations.

Also Read: Florence Pugh Siblings: Exploring the Artistic World of the Actress’ Family

Political career

Fidel’s political career began in the 1950s when he led a rebellion against the Cuban government, which was unsuccessful and led to his imprisonment.

After his release, he sought refuge in Mexico, where he and other revolutionaries, including Che Guevara, continued planning Batista’s overthrow.

In 1956, Fidel led an armed expedition back to Cuba, which resulted in the deaths of most of his men.

However, a dozen survivors managed to establish a foothold in the mountains, gradually building a guerrilla movement across the island.

Batista’s regime crumbled in 1959, and Fidel assumed control.

Upon taking power, Castro nationalized private commerce and industry, expropriated U.S.-owned land and businesses and expanded health services, eliminating illiteracy.

He ruthlessly suppressed opposition, outlawing all political groups except the Communist Party.

The U.S. attempted to oust him through the Bay of Pigs invasion, which failed, leading to the Cuban missile crisis.

Fidel maintained absolute control over the government and economy, which became increasingly reliant on Soviet subsidies.

The Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991 left Cuba’s economy in shambles. Fide sought to revive the economy through tourism.

In 1998, Fidel permitted Pope John Paul II to visit Cuba for the first time.

In the early 21st century, he strengthened his alliance with Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez through an initiative that saw Cuba providing health care to other Latin American countries.

In July 2006, Fidel temporarily transferred power to his brother Raúl while he recovered from surgery.

He officially stepped down as president of Cuba in 2008, marking the end of his 49-year reign.