The fight against illicit alcohol and drugs has received a major boost following the adoption of a Charter that provides the framework for multi-agency operations as well as intensifying needed legal interventions through Parliament.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi received the Charter that declares total war against harmful alcohol and drug abuse as well as providing recourse for addicts.

The DP said the Charter for the National Steering Committee on Combating Illicit Alcohol and Drugs enhances ongoing operations being conducted by a multi-agency team across the country.

“The Charter provides the framework for coordinating this exercise, the role of different organs of state, including the national government, county governments, and private sector actors, civil society and members of the community,” DP noted.

Prof. Kindiki further indicated that the Charter, which also spells out the campaign theme ‘OkoaJamii, Jenga Taifa’, clearly sets out the required strategies covering legislative and administrative interventions to ensure long-term success from the ongoing operations.

“The Charter also provides strategic interventions that are required, including legislative interventions, coordination of intelligence-led operations, and the implementation and accountability mechanisms,” he stated.

At the same time, the Deputy President said tougher measures are being finalized targeting imposition of more punitive penalties for manufacturers, distributors and sellers of illicit alcohol and drugs.

They include raising fines for offenders so they are required to pay multiple times the market value of ethanol diverted for illegal use. Also pushing for the review of the existing law to enable use of the fines in supporting rehabilitation initiatives and programmes countrywide.

“We are reviewing comprehensively the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 to make it extremely punitive for people who are perpetuating this criminal activity, to ensure forfeiture of their assets, and to ensure that proceeds of such forfeiture are used for rehabilitation of the victims of their crime directly,” DP reiterated.

He also said the tax regime will be tightened for all the actors in the sector to ensure none evades obligations as spelled out in the law.

“We are going to strengthen taxation in this industry to ensure that all people in this sector adhere to their tax obligations because we have discovered only a few licensed manufacturers are honouring their tax obligations,” DP revealed.

Further, the Second in Command encouraged teams tasked with the ongoing exercise to keep the focus, saying the achievements attained so far need to be consolidated for lasting success.

“I call upon those teams to continue exercising professionalism in the exercise and continue to take this matter with the seriousness it deserves. I also commend law enforcement agencies for supporting NACADA and the other respective institutions in realizing the successes we have achieved in terms of arrests and seizures of illicit substances,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, respective Principal Secretaries, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Igonga and senior government officials.