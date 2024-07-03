Finn Wolfhard Net Worth

Finn Wolfhard, a Canadian actor, musician, writer, and director, has amassed a net worth of $4 million. Wolfhard catapulted to fame through his role in the hit series “Stranger Things” and has since appeared in several successful films, earning numerous awards and accolades.

Early Life

Finn Wolfhard was born on December 23, 2002, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to a family of French, German, and Jewish descent. He attended Catholic school before being homeschooled. He has an older brother named Nick, who is also an actor.

Finn Wolfhard Career

Wolfhard began his acting career by responding to an advertisement on Craigslist. His first acting role was in the TV series “The 100,” followed by an appearance in the American dark fantasy drama “Supernatural.”

His breakthrough role came in 2016 when he was cast as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” The show was a massive success, and Wolfhard, along with his co-stars, won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. This role opened doors for Wolfhard, leading to prominent roles such as Richie Tozier in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s “IT.” The movie received critical acclaim and broke box office records, becoming the highest-grossing horror film worldwide.

Following “IT,” Wolfhard starred in “Dog Days” alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev, and reprised his role as Richie in “It: Chapter Two.” He co-starred in “The Goldfinch” and lent his voice to the 2019 remake of “The Addams Family.”

In January 2020, Wolfhard starred as Miles in “The Turning” and made his Sundance Film Festival debut with “Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia.” He also premiered “Rules for Werewolves” at the SXSW Film Festival and provided voice work for the animated series “Smiling Friends” and “JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales.” In August 2020, he co-starred in “When You Finish Saving the World,” written by Jesse Eisenberg. He also secured roles in Guillermo del Toro’s animated musical film “Pinocchio” and Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Directing and Music

Wolfhard made his directorial debut in August 2020 with the short film “Night Shifts,” which he later released on YouTube. He also co-directed a music video for the band Spendtime Palace.

In addition to acting and directing, Wolfhard is a musician. He played guitar and was the vocalist for the band Calpurnia until it disbanded in 2019. The band had a contract with Royal Mountain Records. He then formed the band The Aubreys, which released a single in March 2020, followed by an EP, and continued releasing music into 2021.

Finn Wolfhard “Stranger Things” Salary

For the first season of “Stranger Things,” each child actor earned $10,000 per episode, totaling $80,000 for the season. Their salaries increased to $30,000 per episode for the second season, approximately $270,000 for the season. From the third season onward, each leading child actor earned $225,000 per episode, amounting to around $2 million per season.

Personal Life

Finn Wolfhard has used his fame to support various advocacy causes, including autism research and indigenous children’s rights. He organized a benefit concert called “Strange 80s” to raise money for struggling musicians.

Despite his young age, Wolfhard has made a significant impact in Hollywood. He was included in “Variety’s” Young Hollywood Youth Impact Report in 2017, 2018, and 2019. “The Hollywood Reporter” named him one of the top 30 stars under 18, and he was listed in “Forbes” 30 Under 30.

Wolfhard was rumored to be dating co-star Millie Bobby Brown, but both denied the rumors. In 2021, he was romantically linked to actress Elsie Richter.

