First Mpox Vaccines to Arrive Within the Next Few Days in DR Congo

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Friday that mpox vaccines are expected to arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) within the next few days to combat a new strain of the virus. “We anticipate the first delivery shortly, with more to follow,” Tedros stated during a press conference.

WHO official Tim Nguyen added that approximately 230,000 doses of mpox vaccines, donated by the European Commission and Danish vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, are ready for immediate dispatch.

In a bid to expedite vaccine distribution in Africa, the WHO has permitted its partners to purchase mpox vaccines even before they receive formal approval from the U.N. health agency. The organization is currently reviewing emergency license applications for two vaccines produced by Bavarian Nordic and Japan’s KM Biologics, with approval expected within the next two weeks.

Rosamund Lewis, the WHO’s technical lead for mpox, expressed hope that the vaccines, along with other health interventions, would help reduce the number of cases in the near future.

Additionally, Tedros mentioned that an mpox diagnostic manufacturer has shown interest in obtaining WHO’s emergency use listing for their kit, following the agency’s recent opening of the process. He did not disclose the name of the company.

Earlier this month, the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency after an outbreak in the DRC spread to neighboring countries. So far this year, over 18,000 suspected cases of mpox have been reported in the DRC, resulting in 629 deaths. More than 150 cases have also been confirmed in Burundi, according to Tedros.