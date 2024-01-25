Fish from Lake Nakuru Unfit for Human Consumption – CS Mvurya

Fish caught from Lake Nakuru is unfit for human consumption, the government announced Wednesday.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya warned against fishing and consumption of the fish from the lake terming it dangerous.

Many locals have at times ventured into the lake for fishing, which may have gotten to the tables of many.

Mvurya said recent tests conducted on fish sourced from Lake Nakuru had indicated high levels of arsenic, a chemical compound found in many minerals.

World Health Organization (WHO) says prolonged exposure to arsenic through the consumption of water and food can lead to the development of cancer and skin lesions.

Additionally, arsenic has been linked to cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Symptoms of immediate arsenic poisoning include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“In the last Cabinet that we sat in Sagana, I made a presentation to confirm that the fish in Lake Nakuru is not fit for human consumption. We have fish that have demonstrated some 32 percent level of arsenic metal which is not good for human consumption.”

“So it is true that we confirmed it is not suitable for human consumption and therefore we have formed a multi-agency team. The departments of fisheries and blue economy, the environment and others are looking into this matter,” he said.

Local authorities have been conducting operations in the area to discourage fishing and consumption of fish.