Fisherman Killed by Hippopotamus in Kisui Beach, Homa Bay 

A 34-year-old fisherman was killed by a hippopotamus in a tragic incident at Kisui beach, Homa Bay County.

The body of Michael Otieno was discovered few meters away from where his boat was floating by divers who had launched a search on him.

Police and locals said the incident happened on Wednesday December 27 morning as Otieno went for fishing expedition alone.

Police said Otieno left Lake Victoria shores to Chamaunga Island alone on a fishing expedition but his boat containing his fishing gear and a pair of shoes was found by other fishermen unattended inside the water.

The fishermen sensed danger and suspected he was the latest victim of hippopotamus attack.

Divers and rescue teams conducted a search and the body which had a deep fresh wound on the left eye and the stomach was retrieved from the shores.

The body was moved to Kirindo Med 25 Private Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police say such attacks are common in the area. They want fishermen to be cautious when they venture into the water.