Five Arrested in Fraudulent Job Recruitment Drive in Nairobi 

Detectives from Nairobi Regional Headquarters arrested five suspects believed to be the masterminds behind a fraudulent recruitment drive for overseas jobs within Nairobi and its environs.

A foreign national namely Nick Van Opstal, Samuel Marigi, Patrick Wangai, Susan Oluoch and Christine Muthoni Wangechi were arrested following a tip-off from the public about activities of two suspicious recruitment agencies namely Alhanawa Jobs and Supply Link Ventures Ltd who were purporting to be recruiting for overseas jobs at KCB sports club grounds.

Following the swift response by the detectives, approximately 1000 job seekers were snatched from the fangs of the snake oil merchants whose sole mission was to fleece them off their hard earned cash.

Preliminary Investigations revealed that the National Employment Authority had flagged the exercise as a scam.

Police said the hunt is on for three individuals namely Hannah Mbugua, Gladys Oluasa and Lucy Wanjiru who managed to escape the police dragnet.

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and to report such agencies to the police for action, DCI boss Mohamed Amin said.

The suspects were detained at Capitol police cells ahead of planned arraignment on Monday. Thousands of innocent Kenyans are conned in such drives annually amid a campaign against the vice.