Five Boys Die Of Circumcision Complications, 28 Hospitalised in Elgeyo Marakwet 

At least five boys died and 28 others are admitted to several hospitals in Elgeyo Marakwet following a botched circumcision exercise.

Officials said the 28 were rushed to hospital with various symptoms including bacterial infections while others even showed signs of pneumonia.

The county’s Health CEC Michael Kibiwot said that out of the 28 boys who are admitted, one was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

The group had undergone the right of passage and were kept at a place for healing as a procedure when they fell sick. It is suspected they contracted a bacterial infection.

“We have admitted 28 initiates who recently underwent the right of passage, and circumcision and have come into our hospitals with severe Pneumonia, Septicemia among others,” he said.

“It is sad that so far we have lost five and as we speak we have one patient in the ICU.”

He condemned the exercise attributing the horror to the environment where the circumcisions took place.

He urged parents to instead take their boys to hospitals for the exercise.

Director of Health Services Dr. Issac Kipyegon blamed the residents for ignoring health measures while undertaking the initiation exercise.

“The procedure itself is supposed to be a safe procedure but because of the conditions surrounding it and the care, it has exposed the initiates into these conditions,” Kipyegon said.

“Our appeal and desire as health workers is that once we can identify these cases we will have prompt referrals to facilities and they will get the necessary care.”

Many parents are rushing their boys for traditional right of passage which is regarded unhealthy because of the environment they operate.

There have been fatal cases reported out of the procedures in other parts of the country.