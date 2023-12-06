Five Caught On Tape Displaying Stolen Items Arrested in Mombasa

DCI detectives have arrested five suspects believed to be members of an organized criminal group that has been operating within Sargoi area and its neighborhoods.

The five; Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali and Shafi Yusuf, were arrested following an intelligence-led operation, by a team of officers based at Central Police Station in Mombasa.

They had earlier been captured in a video recording in which they displayed stolen items.

pic.twitter.com/BcJHWfSAFI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 6, 2023

Their arrest led to the recovery of a navy blue jacket, three iPhones, a Samsung phone, a Memojo phone, bluetooth headphones among others.

The five have been processed pending arraignment.