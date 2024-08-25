Tragedy as Five Family Members Perish in Accident on Eldoret-Malaba Highway 

At least five people were killed Sunday following an accident involving a trailer, a tractor and a salon car in the Murgus area along the Eldoret-Malaba highway, Kakamega County, police said.

Police added two others were injured in the morning accident.

Witnesses and police said the trailer driver is said to have been speeding from Eldoret when he hit the tractor’s rear before losing control and colliding with the oncoming Toyota Probox.

Five family members who were in the car were returning home after a family member’s wedding in Busia, police said.

They died, police who attended the scene said adding two survived with injuries.

The survivors are admitted in hospital in stable condition.

Lugari police commander Julius Melly said the bodies were taken to Webuye Hospital morgue, while the injured are receiving treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

He said they are investigating the tragedy.

This is the latest such accident to happen in a series that have been reported amid push to address the same.

On Saturday, at least one person was killed after a multiple-vehicle crash in the Migaa area.

The accident involving a Simba bus and other vehicles occurred on Saturday dawn, August 24, at Molo’s Twin Bridge along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway.

Police said 44 people sustained injuries.

On August 20 at least 13 people were killed and 36 others injured in the same area.

Reports indicated that the bus lost control after its brakes failed before ramming into the vehicles and later landing in a ditch.

On Thursday night, at least two people were killed in an accident a school bus and a trailer at the Gitaru-Kikuyu Road in Kiambu County.