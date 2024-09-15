Five Killed in Accident Involving Motorcycle, Lorry in Kwale

At least five people were Sunday September 15 morning killed in a road accident in Denyenye area in Kwale County.

The victims were all pillion passengers on a motorcycle, police said

The police said the accident involved a lorry and a motorcycle.

According to police, one person sustained serious injuries in the 1 am incident along Likoni-Kombani Road.

Police said the rider of the motorcycle was carrying five pillion passengers at the time of the accident

The lorry had stalled on the road when the rider who was speeding rammed onto it from the rear side.

As a result, five people died on the spot.

Coast Regional Police boss George Sedah said the number of pillion passengers on the motorcycle were many and the move was illegal.

He said the motorcycle was being ridden from Kombani towards Likoni when the incident happened.

“It seems there were six people on the motorcycle because one survived and was rushed to the hospital,” he said.

“These are too many people to be on a motorcycle at a time. We are looking into it.”

Police visited the scene and moved the bodies to the Kwale Hospital Mortuary for identification and autopsy.

The injured was rushed to the Diani Beach Hospital in serious condition.

Dozens of people have been killed in the accidents in a worrying trend.

This month alone, more than 20 people have died and dozens injured in the accidents.

Last week on September 13, six school-going children were killed by a speeding car along the Kitui-Kibwezi road, Kitui County.

Police said the victims included three primary school children and three from secondary school.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was later arrested and is facing serious charges, police said.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents.

Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that have a negative impact on families.

Some of the accidents remain unsolved, officials say.

There are efforts to address the accidents.

The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.