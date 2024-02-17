Five Laikipia County Officials Arrested Over Embezzlement Of Sh20 million In Ghost Road Project Scandal

Five Laikipia County government officials from are set to be arraigned following their arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for their alleged involvement in embezzling Sh20.4 million.

This affected Laikipia East National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

This is after the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions approved their charges.

The suspects are accused of jointly conspiring and fraudulently acquiring the funds through a ghost road project named the “construction of Thome-Tharua road” during the 2016/2017 financial year.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said those arrested include the former chairman, secretary, and treasurer of the NG-CDF Committee, along with two former district accountants.

They were detained at Nyahururu Police Station pending their appearance before the Nyahururu Anti-Corruption Court on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The suspects include Newton Kabuthia (Former Chairman, NG-CDF Committee), Ann Wangeci Mwangi (Former Secretary, NG-CDF Committee), John Mutahi Muritu (Former Treasurer, NG-CDF Committee), Richard Maina Kariuki (Former District Accountant, Laikipia East), and Monica Gikeri (Former District Accountant, Laikipia East).

The five are accused of various offenses, including conspiracy to commit corruption, financial misconduct, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Additionally, they allegedly made payments from public revenue for services not rendered and willfully failed to comply with laws relating to the management of public funds.

Investigation by the EACC revealed that there was no approved procurement plan or budget for the purported project, and no construction works were carried out despite the substantial funds disbursed.

The embezzled amount was traced to personal bank accounts of one of the suspects, Newton Kabuthia, the former NG-CDF Committee Chairman.

It is also suspected that the scheme involved collaboration with other senior government officials, although the investigation is ongoing in this regard.