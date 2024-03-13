Five Officials of School Where Boy Died After Fall to Know Fate

Two directors and three teachers of Joy Garden Primary School in Umoja will know their fate Wednesday on if they will be released on bail pending investigations in the probe into the death of a 13-year-old boy.

The Director of Criminal Investigations detectives made a miscellaneous application asking the court to grant them 21 days to detain the suspects pending investigations into the alleged murder of a 13-year-old pupil at the school.

The five include Jane Waithera Kimani, James Mungai Gachimo, Caroline Nthio Matheka, Anthony Mwangi Kimani and Vanice Kerubo Bosire.

The boy is alleged to have jumped from 8th floor of the building hosting the school on Friday night landing at the balcony of the first floor.

The incident was promptly reported at Buruburu police station by Jane Waithera Kimani the director of the school.

However the police raised doubts of possible suicide upon visiting the scene.

“The body of the 13 year old boy had a slight injury on the left side of the forehead and the right leg,” Corporal Patrick Marete told the court.

Subsequently, the suspects were arrested on March 8.

Marete now wants the five be detained to enable him record statements from key witnesses and other witnesses, to download CCTV footage for cyber analysis, to get the suspects call log data, conduct post mortem and to get psychiatrist mental assessment report.

” It’s my founded fear that if the respondents are set at liberty they may flee bearing the severity of the offence,” he told the court

“It’s fair and just for this honorable court to grant the orders prayed.”

Senior Principal Magistrate Justice Kituko will deliver his ruling on March 13.

This came as the parents of the child objected the autopsy report on the body of the child.

“We objected from the word go…there was no blood at the scene. I don’t know what is happening but I pray that justice for my son is given, I don’t want money,” said the father to the minor.

“I wasn’t consulted but we had a pathologist, we don’t know but in pathology, no one writes individual outcomes. We are having a problem, the person who is rep the school came to do pathology.”

City Lawyer Danstan Omari who is representing the school maintained his clients are innocent, citing the results of the postmortem, which revealed that the minor’s death was a result of falling from a height.