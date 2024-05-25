Five Perish in Accident Involving Matatu, Lorry Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

At least five people were Saturday May 25 morning killed in an accident involving a matatu and a truck along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Police said eight other passengers were admitted in hospital with serious wounds after the 3 am accident near Salgaa.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace of Eldoret Cross Roads Shuttle Sacco traveling from Eldoret towards Nakuru direction.

Police said upon reaching the location of the accident, the matatu rammed into the rear of a mobile unknown trailer that disappeared soon after the accident.

The hunt on the trailer is ongoing.

As a result of the accident, four people died on the spot. They included three women and a man.

Eight other passengers were rushed to Nakuru County and Referral hospital with serious injuries.

The bodies were moved at the Nakuru County morgue pending identification and postmortem.

This is the latest such accident to happen in the country amid ongoing campaign to address the menace.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid calls on authorities and other stakeholders to take measures to address the trend.