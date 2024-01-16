Five Police Officers Injured in IED Attack in Mandera

At least five police officers were Monday injured after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) at Lafey in Mandera.

The officers were part of a team in a convoy of three vehicles with 70 officers heading to Mandera from Elwak when the incident occurred Monday January 15 afternoon.

The incident happened at the junction of Lafey and Iresuki along the Elwak-Wargadud road, police said.

Police said the vehicle was hit by directional IED, followed by gunshots and as a result, the officers sustained slight body injuries.

The attackers fled the scene.

Police said the five, from GSU and Administration Police’s Quick Response and Border Patrol units suffered minor body injuries from gunshots fired by suspected al shabaab militants who laid the ambush.

They however, rushed to Elwak sub county referral hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The officers were in a truck which was at the middle of the convoy.

The vehicle was partly damaged with its front tyre being deflated and windscreen shattered.

Special Operation Group (SOG) officers from Wargadud responded and managed to contain the situation.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid ongoing operations to address the menace.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border where al Shabaab militants cross at will for attacks in Kenya.

This has disrupted many activities including development at large.

Many non local teachers have fled the sea in fear of being attacked.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals. Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991. The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back. Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

There are complaints locals are not cooperating with agencies in the fight against terrorism in the area.