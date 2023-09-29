Five-Year-Old Boy in Hospital After Dog Bite in Limuru

A five-year-old boy is admitted to hospital after he was attacked by a pack of dogs in Tigoni area, Kiambu County.

The boy was walking from a school in the area on Tuesday evening when he was attacked by the dogs.

Police and locals said the dogs were mating when they turned on the boy biting him in the head and eye.

Witnesses came to his rescue and rushed him to Tigoni level four hospital where he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for further treatment.

Read: Two Men Injured in Hyena Attack in Isiolo

Police later visited the scene and alerted the county health officials to search for the dogs for necessary probe.

The boy was admitted to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Elsewhere, two men are nursing wounds following an attack by a hyena in Dertu, Isiolo County.

The men were attending to their livestock when a hyena struck on Wednesday, September 27 evening.

Read Also: Wild Animals Kill Four People in Separate Incidents

The two tried to fight off the wild animal but it turned on them biting them on the thighs, police said.

They screamed for help and villagers responded chasing the hyena.

The two were rushed to Dertu health centre and later transferred to Garissa General Hospital for treatment.

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials were alerted launching a search for the animal.

This is the latest incident of wildlife-human conflict.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...