FKE Demands Reinstatement of Suspended Licenses of Nine Security Firms

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) wants suspended licenses of nine security firms to be reinstated.

FKE said it is deeply concerned over a recent decision by the Private Security Regulations Authority (PSRA) that has adversely affected the operations of several security companies.

This has exposed the sector to severe job losses, business disruptions, and reputational damage, the federation said.

“FKE strongly appeals for the immediate reinstatement of licenses for the nine security companies whose licenses were summarily canceled by the PSRA.”

“The cancellation occurred without adherence to fair administrative processes enshrined in the constitution,” FKE said.

It added here was no prior written notice, no opportunity for the companies to defend themselves, and no chance to address identified gaps.

Read: Private Security Providers Demand For Reinstatement of Suspended Firms

This hasty decision has resulted in substantial losses for the affected companies, impacting the livelihoods of

countless youth, and causing disruptions for clients who rely on these services.

It also called for the suspension of the guard numbers order pending comprehensive consultations.

FKE said it is crucial to determine whether the assigned numbers are a product of training and guard registration or if they stem from employment by a registered security firm or club.

This clarity is vital for the industry’s stability and the effective implementation of any related regulations, it added.

FKE further advocates for the gazettement of revised regulations after conducting public participation in all counties.

“We recognize the potential challenges and propose a categorization of certain counties to streamline the process. Comprehensive public engagement ensures that the regulations reflect the needs and concerns of all stakeholders,” a statement by FKE CEO Jackline Mugo said.

She urged the PSRA boss Fazul Mahamed to cease threats to the security firm’s clients based on contracting with unlicensed/unregistered service suppliers.

“The process for licensing and registration must be streamlined by the PSRA board before any enforcement actions are taken. We advocate for social dialogue in the sector.”

FKE also emphasized the urgent need for the activation of a wages council.

It added the current payroll cost per guard, raises significant concerns and appealed to the Ministry of Labor to review the 1998 labour Minister order governing wages, and we await their guidance.

Read Also: PSRA Tells Higher Learning Institutions to Install Security Cameras

“FKE proposes a salary categorization based on competence and qualification to ensure fair compensation for security officers.”

This came as Mahamed said the authority intends to soon publish a legal notice containing a list of security companies that have failed, declined, or otherwise neglected to submit their legal commitments to pay Private Security Guards the Government set minimum wage of Sh30,000 as per Legal Notice No. PSRA/005/2023.

“As at 5th March 2024, a significant number of private security companies have already submitted their legal commitment to pay the Government-set Sh30,000/= minimum wage for private security officers (security guards),” he said in a statement.

He said they have noted with concern that some security companies are submitting false or doctored pay slips.

He said the law says a person who submits false information or makes a false declaration commits an offense and shall be liable to both such fine and imprisonment.

“In conclusion, for those companies who have not submitted their legal commitments, you MUST urgently do so to avoid the consequences of non compliance, including but not limited to, a statutory review of the your registration and licensing status in accordance with Section 32 the Act.”

These are part of reforms being rolled out in the sector to make it more vibrant and stable.