FKF Unveils Premier League Match Venues For 2023-24 Season: Safety And Security At The Forefront

Kenya’s football scene is gearing up for an exhilarating 2023-24 Premier League season as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announces the venues that will host the highly anticipated matches.

The decision comes after rigorous inspections, with a primary focus on ensuring safety and security measures for players, officials, and spectators.

In a strategic move aimed at ensuring the successful execution of the upcoming season, FKF has categorized the match venues based on their risk levels.

High-risk and middle-tier matches are slated to be played at esteemed venues such as Kasarani Main Stadium, Nyayo Stadium, Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu, Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi, Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, and Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

On the other hand, low-risk matches have been allocated venues that include Kasarani Annex, Utalii Grounds, Ruaraka Grounds, Muhoroni Stadium, and SportPesa Arena in Murang’a.

This comprehensive distribution aims to provide a seamless experience for both players and fans while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all stakeholders involved.

FKF’s evaluation also identified stadiums that are not currently prepared to host matches. Gusii Stadium in Kisii, Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok, Machakos County Stadium, and Thika Stadium have been deemed unfit for match hosting at this juncture.

This decision aligns with FKF’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety across all match venues.

Barry Otieno, the FKF General Secretary and CEO, emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and communication throughout the season.

“The FKF League and Competitions Committee, through its chairman, will be advising on a timely basis the various risk levels of the fixtures during pre-event meetings,” Barry said.

