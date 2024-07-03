Flea Net Worth

Flea, an Australian-born American rock musician, has a net worth of $160 million. He is best known as the bassist for the iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. Flea’s unique bass playing style, characterized by his slap and pop technique, has been a cornerstone of the band’s sound. He has co-written many of the band’s hit songs, contributing to their success, which includes multiple Grammy Awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. In May 2021, the Red Hot Chili Peppers sold their music catalog for $140 million.

Early Life

Flea was born Michael Peter Balzary on October 16, 1962, in Melbourne, Australia. His family moved to New York City when he was five years old due to his father Mick’s career. The nickname “Flea” was given to him as a teenager because of his inability to sit still.

After his parents divorced in 1971, his father returned to Australia, while Flea and his sister Karyn stayed with their mother, Patricia. Patricia remarried a jazz musician, and the family moved to Los Angeles. Flea often joined in on jam sessions with his stepfather and other musicians. Despite the violent environment at home, Flea developed a love for music, particularly jazz, inspired by musicians like Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie. He learned to play the trumpet and eventually performed with the Los Angeles Junior Philharmonic Orchestra. At Fairfax High School, he met future bandmate Anthony Kiedis, who introduced him to the punk rock scene.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Flea learned to play bass in high school and, in 1983, became the bassist for a band formed with Kiedis and high school friends Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons. Initially named Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem, the band later changed its name to Red Hot Chili Peppers. Their self-titled debut album, released in 1984, received mixed reviews. However, their second album, “Freaky Styley,” released in 1985, gained more acclaim, selling 175,000 copies. The band’s popularity surged in the early 1990s with a series of successful music videos on MTV and world tours. By then, Flea had also become a lyricist for the band. In 2008, the band took a brief hiatus, during which Flea enrolled in music classes at the University of Southern California. The Red Hot Chili Peppers have sold over 80 million albums worldwide, with their most successful album, “Californication” (1999), selling 15 million copies.

Acting Career

Flea has also pursued a minor acting career, appearing in over 20 films and TV shows. He is known for his roles as Needles in “Back to the Future Part II” and “Back to the Future Part III,” as well as roles in “The Big Lebowski,” “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” and the critically acclaimed “Baby Driver” (2017).

Musical Style

Flea’s musical influences include jazz, funk, and punk rock. He initially gained fame for his funk-inspired slap bass technique but evolved to incorporate more traditional playing styles, as seen in the album “Blood Sugar Sex Magik” (1991). In later albums like “Californication” (1999) and “By the Way” (2002), he experimented with synthesizers and drew inspiration from gothic rock bands such as The Cure and Joy Division. Flea has used various bass guitars throughout his career, including his own brand, Fleabass. His main stage bass has been a Custom Shop Fender Jazz Bass.

Accolades

In 2009, Rolling Stone ranked Flea as the second-best bass player of all time. He also placed second in an online poll conducted by Contact Music in April 2011 for the best rock bass guitarist. Flea and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. The Red Hot Chili Peppers have received 16 Grammy nominations and won 6 Grammy Awards.

Personal Life

Flea was married to Loesha Zeviar from 1988 to 1990, and they had a daughter named Clara Balzary in 1988. In 2005, Flea had a son, Sunny Bebop Balzary, with ex-fiancée Frankie Rayder. On October 22, 2019, Flea married designer Melody Ehsani.

Flea and the Red Hot Chili Peppers participated in PSA ads for Rock the Vote in 1990 and have campaigned for political figures like Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. Flea is outspoken about issues such as gun violence and climate change, often expressing his views on Twitter. In February 2018, he wrote an op-ed for Time magazine about the opioid crisis, detailing his own struggles with addiction.

In 2001, Flea co-founded the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing music education to underprivileged children. His memoir, “Acid for the Children,” detailing his life before joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was published in November 2019.

Flea is an avid Lakers fan and often attends games with his bandmates. He also supports the English football team Sheffield United.

Real Estate

Flea has owned several properties in Los Angeles. In 2008, he bought a home in Los Feliz for $3.9 million and sold it to Jack Black for $6 million in 2010. He purchased another Los Feliz home in 2011 for $4.45 million and sold it for $6 million in 2014. That same year, he bought another home in Los Feliz for $2.5 million, which he listed for sale in 2018 for just under $3 million.

In 2006, Flea spent $10 million on a two-acre estate in Malibu, which he sold in 2020 for $20 million. In June 2019, he paid $4.25 million for a home in La Crescenta, north of Los Angeles. Known as the Dorothy Serulnic Residence, it was designed by architect Richard Neutra and completed in 1952. Flea listed this home for sale in February 2022 for $9.8 million, later lowering the price to $6.997 million in March 2024.

In November 2020, Flea purchased a home in Malibu Colony for $7.5 million. Despite its high price, the home is less than 2,000 square feet and not on the oceanfront side of the street.

