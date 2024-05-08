Floods Death Toll Rises to 257 – Gov’t Spokesperson

The toll of flood-related incidents has tragically climbed to 257, with an additional 19 lives lost in the past day alone.

According to Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, this recent toll includes the passing of 14 adults and five children.

The impact of the rains has left 293,661 individuals affected, with 54,837 households displaced from their homes and 188 with injuries.

“We are equally saddened by the rising death toll and we send our sincere condolences to the affected families,” he said.

Mwaura also highlighted the extensive damage to infrastructure, including railway lines and numerous roads.

In response, the government is mobilizing nearly Sh4 billion to aid recovery and relief efforts, underscoring its dedication to protecting the lives and property of all affected Kenyans.

Additionally, Mwaura noted the severe impact on health services, with 61 health facilities compromised across 11 counties.

Consequently, he mentioned that there have been 44 reported cases of cholera in Tana River and Marsabit counties.

He noted that the Ministry of Health and Red Cross officials are actively conducting outreach programs in these areas to halt the spread of the outbreak.

“In response to the crisis, the government is actively implementing waterborne disease control initiatives, including efforts to manage cholera outbreaks,” Mwaura said.

The spokesperson indicated that ongoing repairs to damaged infrastructure are anticipated to persist until the end of May.