Flora Limukii Joins CNBC Africa In Rwanda Following Departure From TV 47

Celebrated journalist Flora Limukii has joined Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) Africa in Rwanda.

Limukii shared this exciting news on the 25th.

“Just as the birth of Jesus Christ was good news, I am elated to announce that I will be joining CNBC Africa in Rwanda,” she said.

This development follows Limukii’s recent departure from TV 47, where she served as a reporter, news anchor, and host of a morning show.

“After 1 year and close to 5 months at TV 47, today marks my last day on air, time has come to explore another venture. I’m greatful to the management, colleagues and friends whom I have forged a great relationship with over time,” she said.

Her professional journey includes a stint as a political reporter at Switch Media in 2021 before joining TV47 in 2022.

Limukii kickstarted her media career as an intern at KBC in 2019.