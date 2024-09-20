Florence Pugh Says Her Body ‘Went Into A Bit Of Trauma’ After Shaving Her Head For Movie Role

British actress Florence Pugh recently shared her experience of shaving her head for her upcoming film We Live in Time, calling it a “really bizarre” journey that affected her both physically and emotionally.

The 28-year-old star, known for her roles in Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, and Little Women, portrays a character who undergoes significant life changes in a romantic drama alongside fellow British actor Andrew Garfield.

The film follows a couple over ten years, facing a life-altering medical diagnosis that changes their relationship forever.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Pugh described how the drastic haircut impacted her. “In many religions, hair is the most precious thing on the body—it’s where you store your memories, dreams, and history. Shaving it was really bizarre,” she explained.

Pugh noted that the experience made her head feel extremely sensitive, especially with many people wanting to touch it.

“My body went into a bit of trauma from it. I was cold all the time,” she added, referring to her character, Almut, a figure skater-turned-chef.

Her co-star Andrew Garfield had the honor of shaving her head.

He expressed mixed feelings about the task, saying, “It was a privilege to be given that job, although I was nervous. What if I somehow destroyed the head of one of the best actors of her generation? It was terrifying, but ultimately a beautiful, intimate scene.”

Pugh also mentioned that this role came at a pivotal time in her life. “I was going through so many changes and life decisions,” she said. “Looking back on that summer, I was growing into a new thing.”

In addition to her career developments, Pugh revealed she is in a new relationship but chose not to disclose her partner’s name.

“We are figuring out what we actually are. For the first time, I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve,” she said, emphasizing the importance of taking things slowly.

Previously, Pugh was in a relationship with actor Zach Braff, which attracted attention due to their 21-year age gap. She faced criticism for this relationship and spoke out about the toll it took on both of them.

“Mine and Zach’s relationship was quite private until it became nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us,” Pugh explained. “It’s not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I’ve ever read about someone that I love. So that was necessary. I needed to talk about it.”