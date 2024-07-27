Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Football Venues for Paris 2024 Olympics

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The football tournaments will be held across seven venues from July 24 to August 10.

    Here are the details for each venue:

    1. Parc des Princes (Paris)
      • Capacity: 47,929
      • Role: Host for both the men’s and women’s finals.
      • Men’s Final Date: August 9
      • Women’s Final Date: August 10
    2. Stade de Bordeaux (Bordeaux)
      • Capacity: 42,115
      • Role: Group stage matches.
    3. Stade de Lyon (Lyon)
      • Capacity: 59,186
      • Role: Semi-finals and women’s bronze medal match.
    4. Stade de Marseille (Marseille)
      • Capacity: 67,394
      • Role: Semi-finals.
    5. Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes)
      • Capacity: 35,322
      • Role: Men’s bronze medal match.
    6. Stade de Nice (Nice)
      • Capacity: 36,178
      • Role: Group stage matches.
    7. Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (Saint-Etienne)
      • Capacity: 41,965
      • Role: Group stage matches.

    Summary of Venue Usage:

    • Group Stage: Nice, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne
    • Semi-finals: Lyon, Marseille
    • Bronze Medal Matches: Nantes (men’s), Lyon (women’s)
    • Finals: Paris (Parc des Princes)

    These venues will host exciting matches and significant events throughout the Olympic football tournaments.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Detailed Schedule for Women’s Football at the 2024 Paris Olympics

    Football Venues for Paris 2024 Olympics

     
    Boxing Schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics