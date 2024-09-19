Footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas Charged In Drug Importation Case

Professional footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has appeared in court, facing charges of orchestrating an attempted drug importation.

The 33-year-old striker, who currently plays for Greenock Morton in Scotland, was arrested at his home in Gourock on Wednesday and taken to Carlisle for questioning.

Emmanuel-Thomas, a former England under-17 and under-19 international, did not enter a plea during his appearance at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court, but his lawyer stated that he “strenuously” denies any involvement in the alleged plan to import drugs into the UK.

The charges stem from a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation that uncovered 60kg of cannabis, valued at around £600,000, in suitcases arriving at Stansted Airport from Bangkok.

Prosecutors allege that two women, aged 28 and 32, were arrested in connection with the case. One of the women is said to be Emmanuel-Thomas’ partner.

The court heard that four suitcases were seized, with 29kg of cannabis found in two of them, and 31kg in the other two.

Both women have been charged with drug importation offences and are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court in October.

Emmanuel-Thomas was arrested in a joint operation by the NCA and Police Scotland and appeared in Carlisle, the nearest court to his location.

Prosecutors claimed that phone evidence links him to the case, suggesting he researched flights and airports for the women’s journey.

Despite his lawyer’s plea for bail, emphasizing Emmanuel-Thomas’ clean record and professional football career, the judge denied the application, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Emmanuel-Thomas was remanded in custody.

The NCA has recently warned travelers about bringing cannabis into the UK, following a surge in arrests linked to imports from countries like Thailand, Canada, and the United States.

The maximum sentence for cannabis importation in the UK is 14 years in prison.

NCA senior officer David Phillips said, “We continue to target both couriers and organizers involved in drug smuggling. Those considering such actions should be aware of the life-changing consequences.”