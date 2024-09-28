Tragedy as Form Four student at Sironga Girls Dies by Suicide

Police are investigating an incident in which a form four student at Sironga Girls’ High School in Nyamira County died by suicide. This is after she allegedly jumped from the second floor of their administration block.

Police and the school administration said the incident happened Saturday September 28 morning.

Her parents were informed of the tragedy and rushed to the school and hospital mortuary where the body was preserved.

They were devastated when they arrived.

The student, who was among those preparing to sit their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) next month, is reported to have jumped from the second floor of the school’s administration block.

The incident plunged the only national girls’ school in Nyamira County into grief as students and teachers struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

School Principal Jane Nyanumba said the KCSE candidate jumped from the building when the rest of the girls were preparing to begin the day.

She said the girls were preparing to start the day when the student jumped from the building.

“She was injured and rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead,” she said.

The principal added the deceased girl was in her usual mood and had shown no signs of distress.

“She was okay and even slept well. We are shocked.“

The student was often quiet, her colleagues and teachers said.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

Detectives camped at the school for the better part of Saturday as investigations commenced.

Nyamira South Deputy County Commissioner Florence Obunga said she was informed of the incident by the school principal at 6.30 am.

She added the school has a strong counselling department and wondered what could have motivated her to the tragedy.

Her parents visited the institution after being informed of the same.

West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka sent his condolences and called on investigating agencies to establish the cause of the student’s demise so that similar incidents can be averted in the future.

“Mental health has become a leading killer disease and through Parliament, I will ensure that I draft a motion for counselling lessons to be included in the curriculum to reduce the suicide cases among the youth,” he said.

This is the latest such incident to happen and involving suicide.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.