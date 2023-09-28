Form Two Female Student Electrocuted in Village in Narok

A form two student was electrocuted after she touched a naked live wire in Emorjoi village, Mulot, Narok County.

The student at Emorji Day Secondary School was heading home when she accidentally touched a Kenya Power live wire, which had fallen down due to a heavy downpour on Tuesday, September 26 evening.

Witnesses said she was badly burnt before she was rescued.

She was rescued and rushed to Baraka Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to a mortuary in the area. Officials from police and KPLC are investigating the tragedy.

Elsewhere, a 12-year-old female pupil was killed in an accident along the Keroka-Sotik highway in Nyamira County.

Police said four other pupils were injured after a speeding salon car hit them in Metamaywa area.

The children were crossing the road on Tuesday evening when the car knocked them down.

They were rushed to Keroka sub-county hospital where the female pupil died while being attended to, police said.

The other four were attended to and later transferred to Kisii level six hospital.

The car that was involved in the accident was detained at the Matutu police station pending a probe.

