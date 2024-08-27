Former Cop Arrested for Fatally Shooting US Airman

A former Florida sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a US Air Force member at his home has been arrested after being indicted for the death last week.

Eddie Duran, 38, was charged on Friday with manslaughter with a firearm in the death of 23-year-old Roger Fortson but was not taken into custody at the time.

The incident last May occurred when Mr Duran attempted to enter Fortson’s home while responding to a domestic disturbance call at his apartment complex.

If he is convicted, the felony charge against the former police officer carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Fortson was killed at his home, located 5 miles (8km) from the Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, where he was based.

Body camera footage released after the shooting showed police being led to an elevator in Fortson’s apartment complex by a witness who said she had heard fighting coming from an apartment.

The deputy then approached Fortson’s front door alone, knocked, and twice called out that he was a member of the “sheriff’s office”.

Fortson was seen holding a gun in his right hand as he opened the door. The deputy then fired multiple shots as soon as the door opened, telling him afterwards to drop the weapon.

Chantemekki Fortson, the senior airman’s mother, said at a news conference after the charges were announced on Friday that she hopes “this brings about change and it teaches others that you can’t just kill people”.

It was unclear on Monday evening whether Mr Duran had legal representation.

A few weeks after the shooting, Mr Duran was fired from the Oskaloosa County Sheriff’s Office following an internal investigation.

Announcing the decision, Sheriff Eric Aden said the the investigation concluded that Fortson “did not make any hostile, attacking movements” and Mr Duran’s “use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable”.

Ben Crump, a lawyer representing Forton’s family, said at the time of the shooting Fortson was home alone on a video call with a friend.

Fortson, who had no criminal record, had been in active duty since 2019.

He was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron, according to the US Air Force.

