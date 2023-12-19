Former Embu DCIO Convicted for Sexually Assaulting Suspect in his Office

Former Embu North DCIO Jerevasio Njeru who was charged with sexually assaulting a suspect inside his office has been convicted.

A High Court on Tuesday set aside a decision by trial Magistrate Henry Nyakweba that had set him free.

Njeru was on May 31, 2020, at around 5 pm, accused of sexually assaulting a 42-year-old woman at Manyatta Police Station.

The court ruled that the prosecution had proved the charges against the former cop beyond reasonable doubt.

Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna ruled that the magistrate’s court dismissed the medical officer’s report supporting the evidence and the charge on record.

The court also faulted the magistrate for failing to consider the report of the government analyst which supported the evidence and the charge on record.

Njeru had been charged with various counts of sexual assault and abuse of position of authority.

The charge sheet reads that he took advantage of his position as a police officer to have unconsented sexual intercourse with the complainant at Embu North Directorate of Criminal Investigations office within the limits of the station to which he is appointed as sub-county criminal investigations officer. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

19 witnesses testified in court.

Njeru told the court that the complainant was his girlfriend of four years.